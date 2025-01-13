Thailand’s Esports Revolution: Transforming Education and Building a Global Hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Esports, the competitive world of electronic gaming, has rapidly evolved into a 1-2 billion dollar range global industry, offering diverse career paths in game development, marketing, analytics, and more. In Thailand, this burgeoning sector is not only redefining career opportunities but also reshaping education and regional aspirations. From innovative school programs to ambitions of becoming Asia’s leading Esports hub, Thailand’s commitment to this industry is undeniable.



At the forefront of integrating Esports into education is Squid Esports (Thailand), led by Maxwell Kimberly-Thompson. “Esports is more than just playing games,” Max explains. “It’s a platform to teach critical life skills like teamwork, resilience, and online safety. Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where all students, regardless of their background, can thrive.” Through its Squid Esports initiative, the organization seeks to harness the popularity of gaming to instil these skills. Recognized by the Thai government, Esports programs in schools are now supported by funding for gaming equipment, ensuring access for students from all backgrounds. The academy’s inclusive approach also addresses concerns about unhealthy gaming habits by promoting physical well-being and responsible behaviour.



While Squid Esports transforms education, the Chonburi province is leading Thailand’s charge to become Asia’s premier Esports hub. The Chonburi Esports Association, established by Ms. Dontorn Tansrisakul and Mr. Nakorn Pollukin and now headed by President Tinpat Panjamahalap, has grown into a national network spanning nearly 60 provinces. Methee Juesuwan, Advisor to the President of the Chonburi Esports Association, highlights their vision: “We aim to position Chonburi as the ‘Wembley of Esports,’ a centre for hosting prestigious international tournaments.”

Esports events in Chonburi promise significant economic benefits. Provincial tournaments generate up to 20 million baht over three days, while international competitions in Pattaya could attract millions of visitors, boosting tourism and local revenue. “These events not only elevate Thailand’s profile in the Esports world but also bring economic growth and technological advancements to our region,” Methee notes. The association’s initiatives, such as the Thailand Amateur League in collaboration with the Thailand Esports Federation, the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and Pattaya City, aim to nurture young talent and provide certifications for athletes, coaches, referees, and event organizers. “Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where talent can grow and thrive at both local and international levels,” he adds.

On a grassroots level, educators like Teacher Jetsada Pilathong of Muang Pattaya 11 School are championing Esports in classrooms. Known affectionately as “Ajarn Janjao,” Jetsada’s passion for gaming dates back to his childhood with the PlayStation 1. “I’ve always believed that gaming can be more than entertainment—it can be a tool for education and personal development,” Jetsada shares. Today, he integrates that passion into his teaching, encouraging a structured and disciplined approach to Esports. His efforts have sparked enthusiasm, with 50-100 students joining the school’s Esports club.







Jetsada emphasizes that Esports is not just about playing games. “It develops discipline, time management, and strategic thinking – skills essential for professional success,” he explains. Partnering with organizations like Squid Esports and the Chonburi Esports Association, he ensures students and teachers have access to training and certification programs. Jetsada’s holistic view of Esports extends to educating parents, reassuring them of the career opportunities and scholarships Esports can offer, and showcasing its potential for personal and academic growth. “Parents often worry about screen time, but when they see the discipline and teamwork involved, their perspective changes,” he adds.

As Thailand’s Esports industry continues to flourish, the country is also gearing up for its inclusion in the 2026 Olympics. This milestone highlights the global legitimacy of Esports as a competitive field. “The Olympics is a game-changer,” says Methee. “It solidifies Esports as a global phenomenon and opens doors for Thai talent on the world stage.” Strong collaborations between the public and private sectors, spearheaded by organizations like the Chonburi Esports Association, are pivotal in establishing Thailand as Asia’s “Centre Point” for Esports. These partnerships promise not only economic growth but also advancements in technology and innovation.







Khon Kaen, another rising player in Thailand’s Esports landscape, demonstrates how the industry’s growth is extending to all corners of the country. Mr. Apicha Kittisuwan, President of Focus Arena, shares how the organization is building an Esports community and transforming Khon Kaen into a smart city through education. “After meeting Squid Esports, we worked with the Provincial Education Office to align education with global standards. Squid’s certified courses, recognized internationally, offer secondary school students a solid foundation to plan for their futures,” he explains.

Focus Arena’s efforts aim to position Khon Kaen as the Esports hub of the Northeast. Apicha highlights the region’s talent, with local athletes already earning gold medals in competitions. He notes, “We are working to host international events and invite teams from neighbouring countries like China, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar to compete.”







Collaborating with schools and teachers, Focus Arena educates communities about Esports beyond gaming. “It’s not just about playing games,” Apicha emphasizes. “It’s about developing skills and creating career opportunities. We’re encouraging public awareness and government support to make Esports accessible for everyone.” Additionally, the economic impact of Esports in Khon Kaen is notable. “When tournaments are held, money flows into the local economy through tourism and events,” he adds.

From Squid Esports’ transformative educational programs to the initiatives in Chonburi and Khon Kaen, Thailand’s Esports journey exemplifies a harmonious blend of education, community development, and international recognition. With visionary leaders like Max Kimberly-Thompson, Teacher Jetsada Pilathong, and Apicha Kittisuwan, the future of Esports in Thailand shines bright, paving the way for a new era of opportunity and excellence.

































