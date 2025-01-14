Forgotten mosquito coil sparks fire, leaves home in ruins in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a fire engulfing a residence on January 13. The incident occurred at an unnumbered house opposite the Pattaya Provincial Court on Thappraya Road. Upon receiving the report, authorities coordinated with Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, dispatching one fire truck to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found local residents and foreign tourists in the area panicking and gathering to observe the situation. The fire originated in a zinc-roofed shack, which was consumed entirely by flames. Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses and managed to extinguish the blaze after more than 30 minutes.



Neighbors reported that the home belonged to a man known as “Ta Dam,” who lived alone. He was known for collecting bottles and cans under his house and frequently burning items. They mentioned that he had previously caused a near-fire incident but had managed to extinguish it in time. This time, however, he lit a mosquito coil and forgot to extinguish it, which led to the fire spreading rapidly.







The homeowner, identified as Somrak Khwanruang, 49, or “Ta Dam,” recounted that he had left a mosquito coil burning near his sofa bed and had fallen asleep. Suddenly, he awoke to flames at his feet. Despite attempting to douse the fire with water, it spread too quickly. Realizing he could not contain it, he fled the house and called for help.

Authorities successfully controlled the fire, but the house was completely destroyed.

































