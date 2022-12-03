Key Pattaya Sukhumvit-Naklua intersection nears reopening

Announced more than two weeks ago, the “imminent” reopening of a Naklua intersection may finally happen next week.

City Councilman Banlue Kullavanijaya said Dec. 1 that the Sawang Fa junction with Sukhumvit Road will be reopened once work to repave the road is complete.







New drainage pipes are being laid under Sukhumvit Road in that area. Three major intersections were closed to accommodate the work, greatly unconvincing local residents and business owners.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Nov. 14 that the Sawang Fa intersection would be reopened within days. It’s now been weeks.







The intersection is one of three – Chaiyapornwithi and Sien Sua Naklua being the other two – that were closed due to the drainage-system project running between Soi Phothisan and the Naklua Canal.































