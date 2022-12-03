Senior chairman of CP shares optimistic view of business growth in Thailand for 2023

A senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group has expressed an optimistic view of business growth in Thailand for 2023.

Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, stated that he is optimistic about the country’s economic growth since many countries will be interested in investing in Southeast Asia, transforming the region into a regional trade and business hub.







Despite ongoing crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic or geopolitical conflicts, which pose economic challenges, he noted that due to these factors, countries are shifting their focus to the ASEAN region, particularly Thailand, for investment activities.







The senior chairman pointed out that the economic outlook for next year is stronger than this year, but it is up to the government and the people to capitalize on such an opportunity. He advised the government to implement policies that will attract or align with the interests of foreign investors. Regarding global uncertainties, he warned that the government should balance economic relations and stay away from political conflicts. (NNT)

































