Pattaya motorbike taxis moan about GrabBike, other app drivers

Pattaya motorbike-taxi drivers called on city hall to crack down on illegal bike-taxis getting customers from ride-hailing applications.

A group representing Pattaya drivers gave a letter with their demands to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn Dec. 1.







Most ride-hailing apps in Thailand are now legal, allowing properly registered motorbike drivers to break through the long queue and expensive process to get an orange vest or sit in an outside stand. The drivers already at the stands hate that.

They claimed that app-based drivers are illegal and not registered with the Land Transport Department. Or, if they are legally registered, they’re using the wrong types of motorcycles, either too big or lacking a public-transport license plate.







They also claimed app drivers haven’t had criminal background checks, don’t provide service in all areas as required and unfairly benefit from lower taxes.

The deputy mayor accepted the petition with promises to look into it.































