Kasikorn Bank launches first EV currency exchange booth in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Kasikorn Bank has introduced an innovative and eco-friendly approach to currency exchange services with the launch of the very first Currency Exchange booths housed on 100% electric-powered vehicles. The launch event was attended by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Secretary Phumipipat Kamonpat, Boonterp Chirapat, Assistant Managing Director of Kasikorn Bank, and Ms Naiyapak Tikul, Deputy Network Business Manager.







These state-of-the-art vehicles are designed to service various tourist destinations across Pattaya, providing convenient and accessible currency exchange options for both locals and tourists. The introduction of electric-powered exchange vehicles aims to reduce air pollution and combat global warming, aligning with the city’s environmental goals.

This initiative is part of the broader “Better Pattaya” policy, which seeks to enhance the quality of life for Pattaya’s residents and improve the city’s environmental standards. By incorporating sustainable practices, Kasikorn Bank and the city administration are working together to foster a positive image for Pattaya’s future.





































