Woman injured after car crash into furniture store at high speed

PATTAYA, Thailand – A speeding Honda Civic crashed through a furniture store in the Panas Nikom district of Chonburi, causing significant damage to furniture and other items inside. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on August 1, startling the store owner, Mrs Orapin Kuntapam, 57, who was resting in her bedroom at the time.







Mrs Orapin recounted the event, stating that she heard a loud crash and discovered that the car had struck the concrete pillars in the store, breaking two of them and causing structural damage. The driver, a woman in her mid-30s, suffered minor injuries, including a head wound, and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is the first time something like this has happened in all the years I’ve been running the store,” Mrs Orapin said. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.” She urged drivers to be more cautious, especially in the area, which has a five-way intersection and can be particularly busy during the day.

She emphasized the potential for more severe consequences if the accident had occurred during peak hours when the intersection is filled with traffic and pedestrians. A detailed inspection with police assistance is underway to ascertain the full extent of the damage, and further discussions with the car owner are pending to assess the loss.





































