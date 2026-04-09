Jomtien noise complaints rise as loud car music fuels frustration ahead of Pattaya Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Jomtien Beach have stepped up enforcement after complaints over loud car audio disturbing nearby residents, highlighting growing tensions as the Songkran holiday approaches.

Municipal officers responded to a report on April 8 involving a vehicle playing music at high volume in a public area. Upon inspection, officials confirmed the disturbance and issued a warning to the driver, requesting that the volume be reduced. The individual cooperated with authorities.

Officials emphasized that while public spaces remain open for recreation, users must respect the rights of others. The campaign, under the message “open it, but don’t overdo it,” urges people to be mindful of noise levels, especially in shared environments.

Public reaction has been strong, with many expressing frustration over repeated incidents. Some residents reported reckless driving alongside loud music, while others questioned why such behavior continues despite clear rules. Concerns are also growing that the issue could escalate during Songkran, when crowds and celebrations intensify.







Several comments reflected broader irritation, with some suggesting offenders should experience the same level of noise themselves to understand the impact. Others pointed out that public spaces like beaches should remain accessible and comfortable for everyone—not dominated by disruptive behavior.

With Songkran just days away, authorities are expected to increase monitoring across key areas to prevent disturbances and maintain order. Officials continue to urge the public to act responsibly, respect shared spaces, and help ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for both residents and visitors.































