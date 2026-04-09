Pork prices keep climbing as Pattaya shoppers cut back on spending

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pork prices continue to rise across Thailand, with farmgate rates increasing by another 2 baht per kilogram, pushing the benchmark price in Bangkok and surrounding areas from 68 to 70 baht per kilo—adding fresh pressure on consumers in tourist cities like Pattaya.

At Amorn Market, shoppers are already feeling the strain. Many residents in Pattaya are scaling back purchases, buying smaller quantities, or skipping certain items altogether as the cost of fresh produce and meat climbs across the board.

Vendors say the surge began even before recent fuel price pressures, driven in part by extreme summer heat, which typically pushes pork prices higher. Now, rising energy and transport costs are adding further pressure, forcing prices up along the supply chain—costs that are increasingly being passed on to consumers in local markets.

Some sellers report pork prices increasing by 5–10 baht per kilogram each week, with no clear sign of easing in the near term.

In Pattaya, where both locals and tourism-dependent workers rely on daily market purchases, the impact is becoming more visible. Households are tightening budgets and prioritizing essential spending, reflecting a broader squeeze from rising living costs that is quietly reshaping consumption patterns in the city.





































