Jomtien congee restaurant feeds Pattaya’s jobless

The La Yum congee restaurant in Jomtien Beach joined the growing list of helpful small businesses when they provided free food for struggling Pattaya residents.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Owner Narongsak “Oat” Suksanguan, 30, advertised the Aug. 29 food donation on his Facebook page, saying he had opened La Yum earlier this month after losing his job as a Grab Food driver.

He said he empathized with the many Pattaya residents who became unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to help.



Loading…



He said he hoped the food would encourage people and sustain them through the current recession. La Yum congee is located on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, about 100 meters from Tesco-Lotus Express and is open daily.











