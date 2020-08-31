Jomtien congee restaurant feeds Pattaya’s jobless

By Pattaya Mail
Narongsak “Oat” Suksanguan, owner of the La Yum congee restaurant in Jomtien Beach, stirs up some free food for struggling Pattaya residents.

The La Yum congee restaurant in Jomtien Beach joined the growing list of helpful small businesses when they provided free food for struggling Pattaya residents.



Owner Narongsak “Oat” Suksanguan, 30, advertised the Aug. 29 food donation on his Facebook page, saying he had opened La Yum earlier this month after losing his job as a Grab Food driver.

The shop opens in the morning onwards, serving soups and a limited variety of local dishes.

He said he empathized with the many Pattaya residents who became unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to help.

He said he hoped the food would encourage people and sustain them through the current recession. La Yum congee is located on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, about 100 meters from Tesco-Lotus Express and is open daily.

A young customer says the food is yummy.


