Street racers close down Highway 7

Highway police broke up an illegal street race that closed down part of Highway 7 in Bangkok.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The teenagers and young adults arrested were sent to Minburi Court for charges while Highway Police Region 8 inspected each of the modified bikes and cars to trace ownership and the parts used at the race in the Lat Krabang section of the capital Aug. 29.

Pol. Col. Jirawut Kwankum said technology police also were involved, as they suspected the event was advertised on social media, which could lead to more charges under the Computer Crime Act.

Local police were assigned to check the routes many racers used to escape.

One of those arrested, Samrit Puangboppa, 28, said he had come from Nonthaburi to race as legal tracks remained closed due to coronavirus restrictions. Police said he confessed that the group had closed down part of Highway 7 to race.











