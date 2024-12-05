Pattaya Beach is ready for the Jazz Festival, food and drinks – See Friday and Saturday program

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immerse yourself in world-class jazz performances by international and Thai artists, as they enchant you with mesmerizing melodies by the beach. Experience the soulful vibes of “The Harmonic Jazz & Beach” and elevate Pattaya’s charm as a tourist destination.

Don’t miss Ronan Keating (22.30 hrs. on Dec 7), the voice behind the romantic classic “When You Say Nothing at All” from Notting Hill, alongside renowned Thai artists.

Date: Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7

Time: From 5:00 PM onwards

Venue: Pattaya Beach (Central Pattaya), Chonburi

Join us for an unforgettable jazz experience by the sea!

December 6 – Local Jazz Band / Local Jazz Band / H3F/Asia 7 Feat Pae Sax Pom Autobahn Feat. Ford, Koh Mr. Saxman & Takeshi band Infinity + Tabitha King

December 7 – Local Jazz Band Local Jazz Band / Gam Wichayanee Feat. Pure The Voice Rasmeeisan Soul / Burin Boonvisut / Ronan Keating

No Road Closures: Parking available at all shopping malls nearby. Consider using public transportation or walking to the event for convenience.

Today’s the Day! Enjoy world-class and Thai jazz performances, savor delicious food, and relax in the chill atmosphere of Central Pattaya Beach. Free admission.