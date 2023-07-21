‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’ photogenic sport event is back on Oct 28

Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet along with his deputy, Kritsana Boonsawat, warmly welcomed the organizers of the ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023’, led by Kampon Sirisomboonlarp, the Head of Regional Marketing (Pattaya) on July 19 who presented the format and promised it to be the grandest and sexiest event in Thailand.







The highlights of Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race to be held on October 28 will include famous Thai and international models, celebrities, You Tubers, and runners from around the world. The organizers expect at least 5,000 participants this year. The registration begins from August 1 onwards. The race will take place on stretch of 5 kilometers Pattaya Beach from 5 p.m. onwards. So get your swimming trunks and fancy costumes ready for this photogenic sport event in the start of the high season. Early hotel booking is recommended.





































