Jomtien Beach seawater deemed safe for recreational activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sanitation engineering officials conducted a thorough inspection of seawater quality at Jomtien Beach following reports of black contaminants in the area. The June 17 inspection focused on three specific points: Jomtien Beach at Soi 7, in front of The Now Hotel, and in front of Marine Beach Hotel Pattaya.

Preliminary tests and seawater samples were collected, revealing that the seawater appeared green with a salty odour. Key parameters recorded at each point were as follows: Point 1: – pH: 6.26 – Temperature: 32.2°C – Dissolved Oxygen: 7.10 mg/L. Point 2: – pH: 6.78 – Temperature: 32.5°C – Dissolved Oxygen: 7.35 mg/L. Point 3: – pH: 6.49 – Temperature: 33.6°C – Dissolved Oxygen: 7.80 mg/L







Microscopic examination of the seawater samples identified a significant presence of Chaetoceros sp., a non-toxic phytoplankton species that poses no threat to aquatic life or humans. Further analysis concluded that the seawater quality at Jomtien Beach meets the standards for water quality categories 4 (recreational use) and 5 (industrial and port use). The observed black contaminants on the beach are attributed to a natural phenomenon known as phytoplankton bloom, exacerbated by high seawater temperatures and increased organic nutrients.

In summary, despite the presence of phytoplankton bloom causing black contaminants, the seawater at Jomtien Beach remains safe for recreational activities. Tourists can continue to enjoy swimming in the sea without concerns for their health or safety.





































