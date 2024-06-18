Reckless American driver causes car to flip over in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A reckless American driver caused a Honda Jazz to flip over on its side in Soi Phra Tamnak 6 on the night of June 16. The incident occurred when Mohammed Amir Dhedhi, a 43-year-old American national, driving a Silver Honda, suddenly pulled out from a roadside parking spot and rear-ended Theerathon Hanern’s Honda Jazz as he was exiting a side street.







The impact of the collision caused Theerathon’s vehicle to overturn, resulting in minor injuries to the 30-year-old driver, including scrapes, bruises, chest, and abdominal pain. Following the accident, Theerathon promptly notified authorities to investigate the scene.

CCTV footage captured the moment of the collision, providing clear evidence of the sequence of events. This crucial footage has been submitted to the police to aid in their investigation and ensure a fair assessment of responsibility.





































