Grand preparations underway for Miss Healthy Queen Contest 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jiranat Hiranpavornthip, Deputy Director of the Sisters Foundation and Director of the Miss Healthy Queen Contest, has announced the comprehensive readiness for the upcoming 2024 Miss Healthy Queen Contest. Applications have been open since June 1 for what promises to be a spectacular event, marking the 15th contest and the 20th anniversary of the Sisters Foundation.

Preparations for this prestigious contest have been ongoing for a year, underscoring its status as a highly anticipated event, rivalled only by national-level competitions. Each year, meticulous planning ensures the contest’s success, and this year is no exception. A significant highlight includes the introduction of a newly redesigned crown that epitomizes elegance and grandeur, befitting the prestigious Miss Healthy Queen title. Additionally, increased sponsorship has resulted in enhanced prizes for participants.







Addressing the contest’s burgeoning popularity, Jiranat highlighted its growing prominence compared to previous years. “Organizers are dedicated to continually raising the contest’s standards, making it a sought-after platform for aspiring participants. Upholding these high standards remains our priority.”

“The evolution of the Miss Healthy Queen Contest parallels growth from childhood to adulthood, with ongoing enhancements each year,” Jiranat added. Robust support from both private and government sectors has bolstered its expansion, attracting increased participation annually.

Set to unfold on June 21 at the Central Pattaya shopping mall stage on Beach Road, this year’s contest emphasizes preparation with a strong focus on marriage equality – a timely and pertinent theme. The event’s grandeur will be showcased through a live broadcast on the Sisters Foundation’s Facebook page, ensuring widespread audience engagement.





































