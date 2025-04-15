Early Songkran soaks Soi 6 as Pattaya prepares for grand Wan Lai celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – The streets of Pattaya came alive on April 14 as early Songkran celebrations kicked off in full force, particularly around Soi 6 and neighboring beer bar zones. Thai and foreign tourists turned up in droves, reveling in the water fights and festive atmosphere despite the heat.

Soi 6, 7, and 8, along with Pattaya Beach Road, Soi Buakhao, Soi Chaiyapoon, and Jomtien, were buzzing with excitement. Bar workers cheerfully joined in the splashing with customers, while tourists armed with water guns and buckets brought the party to the streets — some even riding around on pickup trucks with full tanks of water, turning the city into one giant splash zone.







The buzz is just the beginning. As the city builds momentum, all eyes are on the upcoming Wan Lai festivals. On April 18, Naklua will host its signature Wan Lai celebration at Lan Pho Park, featuring traditional Songkran ceremonies, cultural shows, parades, and even appearances by international beauty queens from pageants such as Miss Universe and Miss Asia. The fun continues on April 19 with the grand Wan Lai Pattaya, centered around Wat Chai Mongkol and featuring more parades, sacred rituals, and a large-scale water party along Beach Road.

City authorities have prepared for the influx, announcing road closures and one-way traffic systems to manage crowds and ensure safety. Important guidelines include bans on PVC water guns, powder use, alcohol consumption in public play zones, and street vending along the beachside pavement.

Songkran in Pattaya is more than a party — it’s a celebration of Thai culture, unity, and joy. And with two major Wan Lai events still ahead, the fun is far from over.

































