Pattaya police transport illegal workers to immigration office via baht-buses after large-scale raid

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Napaspong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, led a task force from Pattaya Immigration Police in a large-scale operation to crack down on illegal foreign workers on December 13. The raid targeted the Foreman House apartment complex on Soi Land Department, South Pattaya, as part of a broader effort to eliminate unlawful activities and enforce immigration laws.

The operation involved searching over 100 rooms in the four-story building, uncovering a significant number of Myanmar nationals residing in the apartments. Authorities gathered all occupants in the parking lot to verify their passports, visas, and work permits. Many were unable to provide the required documentation.







As a result, immigration officers detained the workers and transported them using nine vehicles, including patrol vans and songthaews (baht-buses), to the Pattaya Immigration Office. There, authorities checked for violations such as illegal entry, working without permits, failure to report accommodation addresses, and outstanding warrants, including those under Interpol’s jurisdiction.

Pol. Col. Napaspong stated that the operation followed national directives from the Royal Thai Police Chief, instructing law enforcement agencies across the country to identify high-risk areas and root out illegal foreign activities. Particular attention is being given to foreigners entering on tourist visas but engaging in unauthorized work.

Chonburi Immigration emphasized its commitment to continuous and rigorous enforcement to address such crimes and maintain public safety.














































