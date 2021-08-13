Jasmine garlands only things sweet about Pattaya’s Mother’s Day 2021

There were no restaurant dinners or family get-togethers as Pattaya marked a dour Mother’s Day with flowers and by staying home.

A steady stream of customers flowed through the Photong flower shop at Lan Po Market Aug. 12 for jasmine garlands.







Owner Tanwalai Plapol said sales were down from even last year – Thailand in August 2020 had only a handful of coronavirus cases – and the usual big orders from schools and civic groups didn’t materialize as no gatherings are allowed under the emergency decree.

Prices ranged from 20-1,000 baht with many affordable arrangements due to the use of locally grown jasmine.



































