Jasmine garlands only things sweet about Pattaya’s Mother’s Day 2021

By Warapun Jaikusol
Flower shops suffered a dour Mother’s Day again this year, worse even than last year.

There were no restaurant dinners or family get-togethers as Pattaya marked a dour Mother’s Day with flowers and by staying home.

A steady stream of customers flowed through the Photong flower shop at Lan Po Market Aug. 12 for jasmine garlands.



Owner Tanwalai Plapol said sales were down from even last year – Thailand in August 2020 had only a handful of coronavirus cases – and the usual big orders from schools and civic groups didn’t materialize as no gatherings are allowed under the emergency decree.

Prices ranged from 20-1,000 baht with many affordable arrangements due to the use of locally grown jasmine.

Owner Tanwalai Plapol of the Photong flower shop in Lan Po Market said many Mother's Day events had to be canceled due to the lockdown, so garland sales were way down this year.



The prices of Mothers’ Day garlands ranged from 20-1,000 baht.



Jasmine plants are beautiful and can be more fragrant than common jasmine.









