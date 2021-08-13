Pattaya coronavirus testing expands to 4 locations

Coronavirus testing expanded to four locations as Pattaya tries to get a grasp on its raging Covid-19 outbreak.

Another 249 cases were reported for Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, on Friday as Chonburi reported 1,408 new cases and 11 deaths. Thailand, overall, reported a record 23,418 new cases and 184 deaths.







Pattaya’s recent surge in cases can partly be attributed to aggressive testing undertaken with rapid antigen test kits. After testing 2,000 people in Naklua Aug. 10, the city opened up testing Wednesday at the Pattaya train station, School No. 6, the parking garage at the Keha Thepprasit Market and the Thappraya Community Office.



While not as accurate as RT-PCR tests, antigen tests rarely return false positives, are cheaper and faster, with results in as little as 30 minutes. Sonthaya said that, despite the tiny change of false positives, anyone with one would have an RT-PCR test to confirm.

All positives are considered “probable cases” and are eligible for free medication and home isolation services. Thailand has begun including these probable cases in its daily new-case tally.

Registered Pattaya citizens can register for a free antigen test using the Google form here.

Community leaders who would like a testing unit to come to their neighborhood can call the 1337 Pattaya Call Center.









































