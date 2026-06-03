Japanese tourist and transgender woman injured in Pattaya fee dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are investigating a late-night altercation between a Japanese tourist and a transgender woman that left both parties injured, following a reported dispute over payment for services on Pattaya Beach. At around 00:46 on June 3, police at Pattaya Police Station were alerted to a case of physical assault in front of Soi 7. Officers, along with rescue volunteers, rushed to the scene.

At the location, they found Mr. Naoya, a 40-year-old Japanese national, suffering from facial injuries with bleeding. The alleged counterpart, a transgender woman, was also present at the scene and later taken into custody along with the injured tourist for questioning at the police station. Both were provided initial first aid by rescue teams.







According to the transgender woman, the tourist had approached her for services at an initial price of 5,000 baht. She claimed the tourist, who was heavily intoxicated, later negotiated the price down to 3,000 baht and agreed to go to a hotel. However, she stated the distance was too far, so she decided to cancel the arrangement and requested 1,000 baht as compensation for her time. She alleged that the tourist refused, leading to a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

She further claimed that the tourist initiated the assault first, prompting her to strike back in self-defense, resulting in injuries to both parties. Police have taken both individuals in for further questioning to determine the sequence of events and ensure fair legal proceedings for all involved. Investigators say charges will be considered based on evidence and statements collected from both sides.

















































