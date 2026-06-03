Dried seafood odor prompts Pattaya officials to act near market road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Pattaya have taken action to regulate street use in front of Wat Chai Market after seafood was found being dried and displayed on a public roadway, causing complaints over foul odors and obstruction of public access. According to local authorities, the activity involved seafood being placed and left to dry on the roadside, a practice that reportedly led to unpleasant smells affecting nearby residents, shop owners, and passersby. The situation also raised concerns over the use of public space, with pedestrians and vehicles experiencing difficulty moving through the area.







Pattaya City officers from the municipal enforcement unit were deployed to inspect the location and carry out orderliness measures. Officials reminded vendors and residents that public roads and pavements must remain accessible for shared use and cannot be used as private storage or drying areas. Authorities emphasized that such actions are part of ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness, improve public safety, and ensure that communal spaces are used appropriately. Officers also urged cooperation from local vendors to prevent repeated violations.

Officials added that while they understand the livelihood concerns of local traders, public areas must be managed in a way that respects the rights of all users, including residents, commuters, and tourists. Pattaya City reiterated its message that public space is not private space, and called on all parties to respect shared urban areas to avoid future disruptions.























































