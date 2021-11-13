Thailand to promote sustainability during its APEC chairmanship year

Succeeding New Zealand as the APEC Chair for 2022, Thailand is going to encourage more openness, connectivity, and balance within the group. The goal is to help member economies achieve a sustainable and balanced society.

Prior to the 28th Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha attended two APEC-related meetings, where he expressed Thailand’s commitment towards economic, social, and environmental goals.







At the dialogue between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council, the Thai PM joined leaders from other APEC economies in discussing border reopening and economic recovery, while addressing the issue of inequality and assistance to vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister emphasized Thailand’s main goal to administer 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its population by the end of this month while preparing the vaccine supply for the next year.



On the recovery of APEC economies, Thailand’s Prime Minister has emphasized a balanced growth between the social and economic sectors, as well as the balance between humans and nature, in line with the country’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

Gen Prayut said the private sector is playing a crucial role in driving forward the recovery while stressing Thailand’s goals to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065, adding that these goals will be promoted during Thailand’s chairmanship of APEC next year.

At the APEC CEO Summit, the Thai PM delivered his remarks on Thailand’s vision as the APEC’s chair next year, while praising the work of New Zealand as this year’s chair during the COVID-19 pandemic.







He said New Zealand has proven that APEC can overcome the challenges of public health issues, border reopening, and economic recovery.

Gen Prayut said it is time member economies changed their attitudes towards moderation, in order to create a balanced society with sufficiency.







The Thai PM said Thailand has implemented its BCG economic model as part of the national post-pandemic recovery, which shall be implemented in the pursuant of key topics during the country’s chairmanship of the group, with the goal of improving the group’s openness to every opportunity, promoting connectivity in every aspect, and striking a balance in every respect.

He said the country’s chairmanship goals comply with APEC’s existing goals and missions, but are represented in new concepts to better facilitate trade and investment, recovery, connectivity, and the promotion of sustainable and inclusive growth. (NNT)



























