Thaksin campaigns in Sisaket, promises debt-free year for all

SISAKET, Thailand – Thaksin Shinawatra joined his second day of campaigning for the Pheu Thai Party’s Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) candidate in Sisaket, promising that 2025 will be a debt-free year for everyone, January 25. He assured supporters that if the Pheu Thai Party regains power in 2027, the country will thrive as it did during his tenure as prime minister.

At Prang Ku District, Thaksin met nearly 10,000 residents and joined Pheu Thai Party candidates and MPs to rally support for PAO candidate Wiwatchai Hotarawaisaya. During his speech, he emphasized solving public issues, including debt relief, economic stability, and tackling drug problems through a government-supported app to report drug-related activities, aiming for a drug-free year.







While addressing the crowd, a man disrupted the event, requesting Thaksin to address falling cattle prices. Police escorted the man, who appeared intoxicated, away from the stage.

Additionally, Thaksin’s car attracted attention, with attendees noting its license plate number, Khaya 111, Bangkok, sparking a lottery-buying frenzy among locals. (TNA)

































