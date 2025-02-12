‘I’ve Been Nothing in Her Life’ – Violence erupts as boyfriend catches girlfriend video calling foreign lover in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue personnel in Pattaya were alerted to a domestic violence incident at an apartment on Sukhumvit Soi 75, East Pattaya, with one person reported injured on the head.

The incident occurred on the ground floor of a three-story apartment building in Room 106. The victim, identified as Ms. A (alias), 25 years old, was found in a state of shock, wearing pink pajamas. She had a swollen bump on her head and a minor cut on her right eyebrow. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital. Nearby, shattered pieces of a wooden stick were scattered across the apartment’s parking area.







According to Ms. A, the assailant was her boyfriend, whom she had been in a relationship with for nearly seven years. She stated that he was intoxicated at the time of the attack and had chased her with a wooden stick, striking her multiple times. She managed to escape and seek help from neighbors.

The suspect, identified as Wayu Daoruang, 23 years old, was visibly intoxicated and emotionally unstable when approached by police and reporters. He initially refused to speak but eventually broke down in tears, confessing that he had been struggling with jealousy and heartbreak for over a year. He claimed he had previously discovered that his girlfriend was involved in an intimate relationship with a foreigner and had repeatedly pleaded with her to end the affair. However, he felt increasingly sidelined and insignificant in her life. Seeing her video calling the man moments before the attack pushed him over the edge.



A friend of the suspect revealed that this was not the couple’s first major dispute. They had broken up and reconciled multiple times, often fighting but eventually getting back together. The friend expressed reluctance to intervene, noting that their conflicts were a recurring pattern.

Police are now handling the case and determining the appropriate legal actions against the suspect.































