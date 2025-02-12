Fire engulfs 7-Eleven store in Bo Win within 10 minutes; witnesses blame lack of fire safety preparedness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bo Win Police Station received a report of a fire at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sri Racha. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they found the entire store engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, despite their swift arrival within 10 minutes of the report, the fire had already consumed most of the building. Thanapong, also known as “Big,” a 28-year-old eyewitness, recounted that the store was adjacent to his workplace. He first noticed smoke coming from an electrical box near the store’s exterior wall and quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher from his workplace to help. However, the fire spread too rapidly.







Store employees attempted to use a small fire extinguisher located near a utility pole outside, but they either lacked the knowledge to operate it or the extinguisher was not functional. This failure allowed the fire to spread uncontrollably, ultimately destroying the entire store. Fortunately, a nearby auto repair and paint shop remained unharmed. Initial reports confirmed no injuries or casualties.















































