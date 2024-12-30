Carl Bock’s journey through Siam: An Exploration of Culture, History, and Diplomacy

BANGKOK, Thailand – The on-going exhibition Glimpses of Siam through the Book Temples and Elephants at the National Library of Thailand highlights the remarkable 19th-century expedition of Carl Alfred Bock, a Norwegian naturalist and explorer. Bock’s travels through Siam, lasting 14 months from 1881 to 1882, were conducted under the permission of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and aimed to document the region’s natural, cultural, and social landscape.

Presiding over the ceremony on December 12 was Phanomboot Chantrachoti, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, while Ms Kanitta Chotikawanich, Deputy Director-General, delivered the report. Distinguished attendees included HE Astrid Emilie Helle, Ambassador of Norway to Thailand; Ms Roxane Poitou, representative of the French Ambassador to Thailand; and representatives from the Oslo Museum of Cultural History.



Other notable guests included renowned and respected Thai sculptor Professor Thawatchai Srisompetch, Kriengkrai Hirunpunthip, President of the Numismatic Association of Thailand, Siam Saenkhat, President of the Norwegian -Thai Historical and Cultural Studies Club and Pratheep S. Malhotra publisher of the Pattaya Mail.

An academic seminar held in conjunction with the exhibition featured prominent Thai and international speakers. The panel included Dr Aud V. Tønnessen, Director of the Oslo Museum of Cultural History; Ms Anne Habu, Curator and Conservator at the Oslo Museum; Siam Saenkhat, President of the Norwegian -Thai Historical and Cultural Studies Club; and Jan Olav Aamlid, a Norwegian collector of coins, banknotes, and other historical documents and artefacts.



Jan Olav Aamlid shared a compelling story about how he acquired Bock’s materials. “Relatives of Carl Bock once offered to sell me old coins and mentioned they were discarding books and artefacts he had left behind. Realizing their historical value, I immediately purchased the entire collection,” Aamlid recounted during the seminar accompanying the exhibition.

Carl Bock’s Expedition

Bock’s journey, supported by the Zoological Society in London and funded by the Scottish Marquis of Tweeddale, began with his navigation of the Chao Phraya River from Bangkok. He then travelled upriver along the Ping to Chiang Mai and further into the northern territories of Chiang Rai and Chiang Saen, relying on boats and elephants for transportation. Throughout his expedition, he documented local customs, artefacts, and the lives of Siamese, Lao, and Shan-speaking communities.







Despite royal backing, Bock encountered challenges in the northern regions. His letters of passage and Siamese currency were often not recognized by local rulers, complicating trade and travel. Nevertheless, he managed to acquire an array of artefacts, including textiles, Bencharong porcelain, silverware, amulets, and lacquerware. Many of these items, now housed in the British Museum and the Oslo Museum of Cultural History, showcase the region’s rich cultural diversity and craftsmanship.

Bock’s journey also shed light on the geopolitical dynamics of the time. He observed that Siamese authority diminished near Tak, where Lao-speaking communities maintained semi-autonomous control. His records provide valuable insights into the complexities of regional power and trade in the late 19th century.

Diplomatic Context and Cultural Observations

King Chulalongkorn’s support for Bock’s expedition was part of a broader diplomatic vision to position Siam as a modernizing nation open to Western engagement. Bock, in turn, focused on cultural and scientific documentation, avoiding political commentary as requested by the king. His observations reflect a society balancing traditional practices with increasing exposure to foreign influences.







Exhibition Highlights

The National Library exhibition features artefacts, maps, and excerpts from Bock’s book Temples and Elephants. Among the highlights is a detailed map of Bock’s route, marking significant locations such as Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Chiang Saen. Visitors can also explore personal items and manuscripts loaned by Jan Olav Aamlid, whose extensive collection safeguards Bock’s enduring legacy. Bock’s narrative, published in Temples and Elephants (1884), continues to be a vital resource for understanding Siam’s history and culture.

The exhibition runs until February 28, 2025, at the Vajirayana Rooms, National Library of Thailand in Bangkok. Displays are open on weekdays from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., except on public holidays.



















































