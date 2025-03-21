Israeli tourist loses bowel control in Pattaya taxi, police mediate cleaning fee dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police received a request for assistance following a dispute between a taxi driver and a foreign passenger. The conflict arose after the passenger, unable to control his bowel movement, defecated on the taxi seat. The incident occurred in front of a well-known shopping mall in North Pattaya.

Officers found both parties engaged in a heated argument. The taxi driver, identified as Norapat Dermsuta, 32, showed the police the stained seat on the front passenger side of his vehicle. Used tissue papers covered in feces were also scattered inside the car. The foreign passenger, an Israeli tourist in his 60s, attempted to walk away while his companion stayed behind to negotiate.



Norapat explained that he had been waiting for passengers at the pickup point when the two foreign men approached and requested a ride to Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya. However, as the taxi started moving, one of the passengers suddenly lost control of his bowels, soiling the seat. The tourist attempted to clean the mess with tissues but failed to remove the stain. Norapat informed him that the seat required professional cleaning, which would cost 1,500 THB.

The Israeli tourist, however, refused to pay the full amount, insisting on giving only 300 THB, leading to a heated argument. Not wanting to escalate the situation, Norapat called the police to mediate.



When officers arrived, they attempted to calm both parties down. After some negotiation, the tourist eventually agreed to pay the full 1,500 THB cleaning fee. With the issue resolved, both sides went their separate ways.























