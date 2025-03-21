Three workers rescued after being trapped in Pattaya condo elevator for over an hour

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue volunteers, equipped with hydraulic cutting tools, were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a malfunctioning elevator trapping several people inside at a condominium in Soi Arunothai, central Pattaya.

At the scene, rescuers found three individuals—Thanyaporn Earam, 49, Samruay Earam, 54, and Boonsri Kaema, 55—who were part of a painting contractor team. They had been trapped between the 2nd and 3rd floors for over an hour and showed signs of exhaustion, sweating heavily. Using specialized equipment, the rescue team successfully pried open the elevator doors and safely evacuated the workers.



Boonsri explained that they were on their way to retrieve equipment from the 11th floor when the elevator suddenly stalled between the 2nd and 3rd floors. Despite repeatedly pressing the emergency button and banging on the doors for help, no one outside seemed to hear them.

Eventually, Boonsri managed to call his son, who then contacted the rescue team for assistance.

All three workers were safely freed, and no injuries were reported.























