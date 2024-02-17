Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport introduces electric taxis

Suvarnabhumi Airport has introduced electric taxis as part of its commitment to becoming Thailand’s first green airport and advancing the country toward a low-carbon society. The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has installed 18 chargers in the airport’s Zone E long-term parking area to support this new fleet, including 16 chargers with a 40 kilowatt (kW) output and two chargers with 150kW.







The shift to electric vehicles (EVs) at the airport is a move to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector, where a single car can produce five tons of carbon dioxide annually. According to AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat, converting vehicles at Suvarnabhumi Airport to electric could cut over 50 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, with an increasing number of taxi drivers showing interest in switching to EVs.







In alignment with global clean energy trends, AOT is also installing 12 additional chargers for shuttle buses and other agency vehicles, including 10 chargers with 360kW of electricity output and two 150kW. Plans are also underway to establish a total of seven charging stations at the airport to accommodate the growing popularity of electric vehicles, enhancing its infrastructure to support sustainable transportation options. (NNT)































