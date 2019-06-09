Innovative farm products showcased at Central Festival event

The Department of Foreign Trade is showcasing innovative agricultural-product development at a June 5-11 event at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

The department’s Institute for Agricultural Product Innovation organized 30 booths offering beauty, health and lifestyle products for both demonstration and sale.

The fair, one of many staged across the country, aims to expand marketing opportunities for the products and raise awareness among locals and tourists.

Kittipong Jantarasakul, the institute’s director, said the innovative products show the quality and standards of Thai farm products on par against with those imported from foreign countries.