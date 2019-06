Pattaya officials aided victims of recent flooding on Soi Paniadchang 8 and took temporary steps to prevent more.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya visited the central Pattaya neighborhood June 7, directing city workers to place water barriers to block runoff from inundating houses.

Teeraporn Srijan, director of the Social Welfare Department, accompanied the deputy mayor, providing canes and walkers to elderly and disabled residents. (PCPR)