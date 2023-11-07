Injured surfer safely rescued from Sattahip bay

In a swift and successful operation on November 6, an unidentified male surfer was rescued from the waters of Sattahip Bay near the Royal Thai Navy’s Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital Hospital. The incident occurred about half a nautical mile from the shore, prompted an immediate response from watercraft and rescue personnel.







The distressed surfer, found floating on the water, was safely brought back to shore unharmed. He recounted to his rescuers that strong winds and currents had swept him away, making it impossible to reach the shore. Adding to the challenge, he suffered excruciating back pain, further impeding his ability to swim to safety. After regaining his strength, the surfer climbed on his motorbike and drove home.



























