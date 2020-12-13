More parking boosts Pattaya Beach business

Pattaya beach vendors estimate 30 percent more tourists are using their chairs and umbrellas after the city finally allowed parking on the right side of Beach Road.







Vendors said Dec. 12 that Pattaya long has been disadvantaged to places like Bangsaen Beach due to a dearth of parking spaces. City hall originally allowed parking only on the left side of Beach Road and in the few spots available near the southern end.

Police that mistakenly ticketed cars parked on the left and the city’s refusal to open the right side due to safety concerns, continued to hamper Pattaya’s drive to increase Thai tourists.





Now that parking is allowed on the right-hand side during long holidays, business has improved, vendors said.

Chair-renters have done their part by putting up signs for “free parking” to entice tourists to stop, rather than continue to Jomtien Beach, where parking is plentiful.







