District chief seeks peaceful coexistence among motorcycle taxi drivers

Pattaya, Thailand – To address the ongoing conflicts among motorcycle taxi drivers in the Pattaya area, that at times have turned violent, Banglamung District Chief, Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, called a meeting on July 11, to find solutions and promote peaceful coexistence among the drivers.

Representatives from various organizations attended the meeting, including Member of Parliament Yodchai Phuengporn, police officers from the Pattaya, Banglamung and Nong Prue police stations, as well as officials from the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office. Representatives from the two main rival taxi drivers groups, the Bolt App and regular freelance motorbike taxis were also present.







Chief Pisit expressed his concern about the frequent disputes between motorcycle taxi drivers, especially those using the Bolt application and freelance riders in Pattaya. These conflicts have led to injuries and negative consequences for the local economy and tourism. He asked each party to state their case and seek a mutual understanding.

Naronksak Suksanguan, a representative from the Bolt application, mentioned that although the application is registered with the Department of Land Transport, there are still individual riders who do not comply with the law. Some riders lack public driving permits and yellow license plates due to limited registration processes. Around 2,000 to 3,000 individuals are seeking public driving permits, and efforts are being made to assist Bolt riders in completing the registration process with the help of Pattaya City and the transport office.







Santi Patipanarat, President of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Motorcycle Taxi Association, raised the issue that white-plate motorcycles, including those used by Grab, cannot be officially registered through the Bolt application in Chonburi Province. Currently, the vehicles used for the service do not meet the necessary regulations. Only six Grab vehicles in the system have been certified by the Department of Land Transport, despite almost a year passing since certification.







Sopak Kawaen, a transportation expert from the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office, stressed the importance of complying with the law for motorcycle taxi drivers using the Bolt and Grab applications in Pattaya City. While riders do not need to be affiliated with a specific company, they must receive certification from the company providing the application (such as Grab in the Pattaya City area). Public driving permits or licenses are required to screen individuals, ensuring they have no criminal records and prioritizing passenger safety.







In response to these concerns, Chief Pisit issued an order stating that all motorcycle taxi drivers using the Bolt application must register as public drivers within the next 3-4 months. In the meantime, an agreement was reached to promote harmony, allowing motorcycle taxis to transport passengers while maintaining a distance of 100 meters from registered motorcycle taxi stands. Violators will be documented by motorcycle taxis and reported to the Department of Land Transport and traffic police officers for further legal action.

To address registration-related issues, the Banglamung District Transport Office extended its working hours for public driving permits from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, to accommodate the needs of motorcycle taxi drivers in registering their vehicles.

















