Indian tourist injured in hotel fall in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of March 5, when Jaisal Koyante Thoduka, a 43-year-old Indian national, fell from a sixth-floor balcony at a hotel in North Pattaya.







Thoduka fell onto a concrete platform on the fifth floor, a distance of roughly three meters. He sustained significant injuries, including damage to his left knee, a fractured left arm, and a misshapen left leg.







Upon discovering the incident, his compatriots, who were in another room on the same floor, immediately alerted the authorities. According to their accounts, Thoduka, under the influence of alcohol, had intended to use the bathroom but mistakenly walked towards the back balcony, leading to the unfortunate fall.







The hotel staff promptly notified the rescue team, who arrived at the scene to provide immediate first aid. Thoduka was then urgently transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment.































