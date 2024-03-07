Elderly Thai inventor unveils hand-cranked generator

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Chuen Kwanmek, an octogenarian, has emerged as a symbol of innovation with the unveiling of his hand-cranked generator, a ground-breaking solution aimed at providing electricity efficiently and affordably. His invention not only promises to cut costs but also showcases the inventive spirit of the Thai people.







On March 5, the prototype of the hand-cranked battery charger was showcased, marking a significant step forward in sustainable energy solutions. Unlike traditional methods reliant on sunlight, electricity, or fuel, this generator offers rapid charging in an eco-friendly and portable manner. Its lightweight design makes it easily transportable, presenting a practical alternative for powering lights and small appliances.







Bunmeng Lertsupasitwong, owner of a pink residential building in Chai Sathan, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, expressed admiration for the innovation after trying the hand-cranked charger. He highlighted its user-friendly nature, particularly for children and women. The benefits are evident, with positive feedback from users who appreciate the convenience and reliability of the device. With just 5-10 minutes of cranking, the battery can be fully charged, providing 6-7 hours of continuous use. This sustainable approach ensures a consistent power supply without the need for external sources.

Chuen emphasized that his invention is specifically tailored for locations without access to electricity, such as forests or mountains. The rapid charging system is adaptable to various electrical devices, including lights, fans, washing machines, and even air conditioners with additional components. His long-term dedication to providing light for the people of Thailand culminated in the development of this innovative hand-cranked battery charger.





Uncle Chuen exuded confidence and pride in his creation, underlining its potential to make a meaningful impact on communities across Thailand. The hand-cranked generator stands as a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of individuals like Chuen, who continue to inspire through their inventions and contributions to society.































