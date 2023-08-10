Driver escapes death as 18-wheeler trailer truck’s tires burst into flames

Pattaya, Thailand – Firefighters battled ferocious flames that engulfed an 18-wheeler trailer truck fully loaded with rocks near the Sansiri Market at the J Intersection on Highway 331 in Sattahip on Aug 7. Despite the formidable challenge, the combined efforts of the rescue unit and firefighters managed to control the blaze within a span of 5 minutes averting a potential catastrophe.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Kritsana Euankambang, bore the brunt of the fire’s intensity with injuries to his eyes and face. Covered in soot and burns, he received immediate first aid before being swiftly transported to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for further medical attention.







Kritsana said that he was transporting rocks for the construction of Sukhumvit Road when he noticed smoke and flames erupting from the rear left tire. Thinking on his feet, he halted the vehicle and attempted to extinguish the flames with water, averting a potentially catastrophic explosion. However, despite his brave efforts, the fire raged beyond his control, resulting in his injuries. Initial investigations point towards a brake malfunction as the potential cause of the fire.























