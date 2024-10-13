Man attacked by repair shop owner after asking for help on broken down car

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Team in Pattaya received a report of a stabbing incident resulting in injuries outside a car repair shop on Phatthanakarn Road in Nongprue, East Pattaya, on October 11. Emergency responders, along with police from the Nongprue Police Station, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Adisak Pasoda severely injured, with a deep cut on his head that was bleeding profusely. He also had multiple bruises on his body. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, his girlfriend was visibly shaken and waiting to give her statement to the police.



The girlfriend, 31-year-old Thidaporn Mungkhun, explained that their car had broken down in front of the repair shop. When they approached the shop to borrow some tools, the owner’s father became upset. Subsequently, the owner’s son rode up on a motorcycle and began shouting at them. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a knife and wooden stick, attacking Thidaporn’s boyfriend, resulting in the injuries.

