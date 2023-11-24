Indian tourist falls to his death from Pattaya condo

A 25-year-old Indian tourist died after falling from the 45th floor of a condominium in South Pattaya on November 22. The victim, identified as Mr. Afraim Joseph Pallinjaleel Joy, reportedly jumped from the balcony and landed in the garden on the 6th-floor by the swimming pool. He suffered severe injuries throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.







The incident occurred at a 46-story condominium in the South Pattaya area, where the victim and his friends were staying. According to the Pattaya Police Investigator, who received the report of the fatal incident, the victim had a domestic dispute with his life partner back home. He then went to the balcony alone and climbed onto the edge before jumping.

The victim’s friends, who were part of the tourist group, said that they had been in Pattaya for two days and were shocked by the sudden and tragic event. They cooperated with the police and gave their statements to help with the investigation.







The Pattaya Police, along with forensic experts from the Chonburi Provincial Police, are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the true cause of the Indian tourist’s tragic demise. While the initial findings suggest a case of apparent suicide, the police are not ruling out other possibilities and are examining the crime scene carefully. The police are also in contact with the victim’s family and the Indian embassy to inform them of the incident and arrange for the repatriation of the body.



























