Pattaya welcomes international fireworks teams for dazzling festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall was buzzing with excitement on November 23 as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet greeted the international fireworks teams from China, Singapore, the Philippines, Serbia, and Malaysia. The teams are set to light up the sky with their stunning pyrotechnic displays at the International Fireworks Festival on November 24-25.







The festival, which is one of the most anticipated events in Pattaya, will showcase the unique and artistic fireworks of each participating country. The teams will compete for the title of the best fireworks display, as well as the admiration of the spectators. The festival will also feature live music, cultural performances, and food stalls to create a festive atmosphere.

Mayor Poramet expressed his confidence in the success of the festival, saying that it is a significant event for Pattaya and a source of joy and pride for the residents and visitors. He also invited everyone to join the celebration and witness the enchanting ambiance of the fireworks.







“Take the hand of someone you love and join us to witness the enchanting ambiance of the fireworks. Let’s create romantic moments together,” Mayor Poramet urged the community.

The International Fireworks Festival in Pattaya is expected to attract thousands of people who will enjoy the spectacular show and the lively vibe of the city. The festival will be a celebration of cultures and a demonstration of the artistry of each participating country’s fireworks team.































