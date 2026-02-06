White sedan linked to beer theft spree stirs fear in Bang Saray, Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and shop owners in Sattahip district have raised concerns over public safety after a suspect driving a white sedan was reported to be behind a series of thefts targeting local shops and homes, causing fear and disruption across the area, February 5.

The complaint was filed after Ms. Khotchamas, 42, a grocery shop owner in Bang Saray subdistrict, reported a theft at her shop during the early hours of the morning. She lodged a formal complaint with Pol. Capt. Minthratit Thongsai, Deputy Investigation Officer at Sattahip Police Station.







According to Ms. Khotchamas, the incident occurred at approximately 2.43 a.m. on February 3. A man driving a white sedan, with an unidentified license plate, was seen circling the area several times before stopping in front of her shop. The suspect then seized the opportunity to steal four cans of beer and one bottle from a refrigerator located at the front of the store before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV system, which clearly recorded the suspect’s movements and the vehicle involved.



Following the report, residents learned that the same suspect is believed to have carried out similar thefts at multiple shops and residential properties throughout Sattahip district, using the same method of driving around late at night to scout locations before striking.

Police investigators are currently collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby routes to trace the suspect’s movements and identify the vehicle. Investigation teams have also been deployed to the area to locate additional cameras that may assist in tracking the suspect and building a stronger case.





Local residents and business operators have expressed growing anxiety over the repeated incidents, urging authorities to increase patrols, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours, to prevent further crimes and restore confidence in community safety.

Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the suspect and bring him to justice in accordance with the law.



































