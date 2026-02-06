Pattaya continues citywide enforcement to keep roads and footpaths clear

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials are continuing a citywide restriction on illegal obstructions placed on roads and footpaths, reinforcing the message that public space cannot be privately reserved using cones, barriers, or other materials.

Municipal enforcement teams have been actively removing rubber cones, makeshift barriers, and various objects placed to block parking or restrict access on public roads and sidewalks. The operation is being carried out continuously across multiple areas, in line with the Pattaya mayor’s policy aimed at restoring order, cleanliness, and fairness in shared spaces.







Authorities stressed that roads and footpaths are public property and must remain accessible to all users, including motorists, pedestrians, and people with disabilities. The placement of cones or objects to “reserve” space is prohibited and undermines both safety and the rights of others.

City officials said the campaign is not a one-off operation but an ongoing effort, urging residents and business operators to cooperate and respect public regulations. Enforcement teams confirmed that they will continue inspections and removals, particularly in areas where repeated violations have been reported.

The city emphasized that maintaining clean, orderly streets requires shared responsibility, adding that compliance will help create a safer and more livable urban environment for residents and visitors alike.



































