Kazakh tourist asked to remove tent from Pattaya Beach

By Pattaya Mail
Municipal officers speak with a Kazakh tourist found camping on Pattaya Beach near Soi 6/1 before the tent was removed following an explanation of local regulations.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers on morning patrol found a Kazakh tourist camping on Pattaya Beach near Soi 6/1 on Saturday, setting up a tent on public beachfront land.

Officials approached the tourist to explain local regulations governing the use of public spaces and Pattaya’s tourism rules, which prohibit overnight camping on the beach. The tourist cooperated with authorities and dismantled the tent without incident.

City officials said the action was part of routine inspections to maintain order, safety, and proper use of public areas, particularly in high-traffic tourist zones along Pattaya Beach.


