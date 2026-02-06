Residents alarmed by ‘Spider-Man Thief’ seen surveying homes before climbing roofs in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, East Pattaya, have raised safety concerns after a suspicious man was spotted wandering around homes late at night, inspecting properties before climbing onto rooftops, prompting calls for increased police patrols, 5 February.

At around 4.00 a.m. on February 3, Ms. Phanthira Boonserm, 20, who lives in Ban Lang (Huai Khai Nao) in Khao Mai Kaew, recorded video footage of a man behaving suspiciously near her home.







Ms. Phanthira said the footage shows the man walking around a neighboring house, which is currently unoccupied and rented out, before climbing through a window and onto the roof. The purpose of his actions remains unclear.

The man later climbed down from the roof, walked toward a nearby housing development under construction, and then scaled a wall to enter the site, where he disappeared from view.





Ms. Phanthira said she lives in the house with only her grandmother and a young child, leaving her deeply worried about their safety. She added that fears have been heightened by a recent rise in crime in the surrounding area, including motorbike thefts, violent incidents involving youths, and multiple reports of stolen motorcycles.

The resident has urged police and relevant authorities to increase nighttime patrols in the area to improve security and restore peace of mind for people living in the community.



































