Jasmine flowers in high demand ahead of national Mother’s Day celebrations

Pattaya, Thailand – With National Mother’s Day just around the corner on August 12, the nation was abuzz with anticipation and heartfelt preparations. One unique and symbolic aspect of this upcoming celebration is the surging demand for jasmine flowers, which have become a cherished token of love, respect, and appreciation for mothers.

In the bustling streets of Pattaya, the fervor for National Mother’s Day is palpable, as the market for jasmine flowers flourishes in the final hours before the special occasion. These delicate blossoms have transcended their status as mere flowers to become sought-after commodities that carry profound sentiments.







At the Buppa Suwan shop, nestled near the Tuk Som Market on Soi 2 Chaiyapruek Road, a vibrant trading scene has taken hold during this year’s Mother’s Day period. The shop has become a haven for those seeking the perfect jasmine products to express their love for their mothers.

Florist, Phadungdej Saengkla, provided a glimpse into the fascinating dynamics of the market. He revealed that the prices of fresh jasmine flowers have experienced a remarkable increase of 40-50% when compared to previous years. Notably, the cost of small fresh jasmine plants, once available for 80 baht, has surged to a range of 130-140 baht. In contrast, the prices for dried imitation jasmine flowers and related items have remained steady.







Phadungdej went on to unveil that this year’s sales have witnessed an extraordinary surge, with a significantly higher volume of orders compared to the preceding year. He attributed this impressive growth to the heightened interest and purchasing power of customers. At the heart of this floral frenzy were fresh jasmine garlands, offered at the shop from a wallet-friendly 30 baht upwards, catering to a wide spectrum of preferences and budgets.







As families and individuals across the nation gear up to celebrate the maternal figures in their lives, the fervent demand for jasmine flowers underscored the enduring cultural significance and the deep-seated emotions woven into the fabric of National Mother’s Day.

The tradition of presenting jasmine flowers on Mother’s Day is steeped in cultural symbolism, representing not only purity and beauty but also the profound love and admiration children hold for their mothers. As the final hours ticked away before the official celebration, the bustling market for jasmine flowers served as a touching reminder that the most meaningful gifts are often those that embody heartfelt sentiments.





















