Indian restaurant busted for employing foreigners without work permits

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian restaurant in South Pattaya came under scrutiny after immigration officers discovered that the owner employed foreign workers without valid work permits. The inspection, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Weerachai Thinkamut and Pol. Lt. Pramot Fuengfung, revealed serious violations.

During the inspection, conducted at a fairly large establishment, officers found several Indian employees who appeared alarmed. Upon reviewing their documents, it was confirmed that none of the Indian workers possessed valid work permits. The employees were taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office (Pattaya checkpoint) for further verification.







The restaurant’s manager claimed that his responsibilities were limited to overseeing operations and that he was unaware of the need for work permits for Indian staff. Of the 21 employees, 10 Indian nationals, employed as cooks, lacked the necessary work permits and were earning 15,000 baht per month. The remaining 11 employees, all Burmese nationals working as servers, were paid 10,000 baht per month.

As a result of the inspection, fines were issued under Section 37(1) of the Immigration Act for the absence of work permits. Nine workers were fined 10,000 baht each. Additionally, 12 individuals, including the restaurant owner, were fined 1,600 baht each under Section 38 for failing to report their residential addresses. All foreign workers admitted to the violations, and immigration officers provided the restaurant owner with information on basic immigration regulations to prevent future issues.





































