Pattaya launches humanitarian effort to aid northern Thailand flood victims

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a unified response to the recent floods in Northern Thailand, Pattaya City, alongside the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, Banglamung District, Pattaya Police Station, and local communities, has initiated a humanitarian relief effort. Eight donation centres have been established throughout Pattaya to gather essential supplies from residents.







The donation centres are located at: 1. Pattaya City Hall on North Pattaya Road. 2. Chaimongkol Temple on South Pattaya Road. 3. Banglamung District Public Hall (during working hours). 4. Pattaya Police Station on Beach Road Soi 9. 5. Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation in Naklua. 6. Sawang Boriboon School in Soi Nern Plub Wan. 7. The Stone House on Walking Street. 8. Big C South Pattaya

These centres will accept non-perishable food, canned fish, diapers, drinking water, soap, toothpaste, instant noodles, and cash donations. However, second-hand clothing will not be accepted. The donation drive runs from August 26 to 30.

The Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation will handle the packing and transportation of collected supplies to Northern Thailand. To facilitate this process, Pattaya City Council President Banlue Kullavanijaya has provided a large truck to ensure timely delivery.

This initiative underscores the strong sense of community and solidarity in Pattaya, with local organizations and residents coming together to support those in need during this crisis. On August 27, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited several donation points to encourage the staff of Pattaya City’s Social Welfare Department and other participants.

The primary donation site is located in front of Pattaya City Police Station (beachside), where Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit and officers are assisting with donations and ensuring smooth operations. Mayor Ngampichet has urged Pattaya residents and charitable individuals to contribute either monetary donations or essential items to aid the flood victims.





































