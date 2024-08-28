Kuwaiti apologises for indecent act on Pattaya Condo balcony

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 22, a troubling incident involving a foreign national was reported by a local student from a Pattaya school. The student captured video footage showing the man engaging in inappropriate behaviour on the balcony of his condominium. The act was visible to students, teachers, and parents, prompting immediate action.







The foreign national, identified as a Kuwaiti man in his mid-20s, has since expressed profound remorse. He claimed he was unaware of the visibility of his actions and did not expect to be seen. The man has apologized to the condominium owner, the local community, and particularly to the students who witnessed the incident.

The footage, which depicts the man exposing his lower body and touching himself, was crucial in the investigation led by Pattaya City Police. The authorities have addressed the situation by issuing a warning to the individual and are taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.





































