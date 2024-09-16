Indian arrested for mobile phone theft on Pattaya Walking Street



PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of September 17, an Indian national was arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a European tourist on Pattaya’s bustling Walking Street.







Ms Tosheva Klara Atabaevna, a 38-year-old Uzbek woman, reported to Pattaya Tourist Police that her Vivo Y200 Pro 5G phone had been stolen while she was visiting a local entertainment venue. She recounted that she had placed her phone on a table when a man, later identified as 43-year-old Mahesh Chandra, approached her. After a brief conversation, Mahesh left, and shortly after, Tosheva noticed her phone was missing.

Suspecting Mahesh of the theft, Tosheva immediately notified the Pattaya Tourist Police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the venue. The footage confirmed Mahesh as the suspect. Officers quickly launched a search and located him walking along Walking Street.

Officers conducted a search and found the stolen mobile phone in his left front pocket. Confronted with the evidence, Mr. Mahesh admitted to the theft. He was taken into custody and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station, where he now faces charges of night-time theft. Legal proceedings are underway, and he remains in custody awaiting further action.





































